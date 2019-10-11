Nigeria: University Student Still Missing Three Days After Flood

11 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The search for the body of a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State, Doyinsola Motunrayo, three days after she was reportedly washed away by flood, is yet to yield results.

An aged woman who was swept by the flood, but was rescued, has been reported dead due to complications from the incident.

A downpour which lasted for about eight hours on Monday aggravated floods in the town of Akungba Akoko, particularly in areas bordering the university, causing severe damages.

A student at the university and resident of the flooded area, who identified himself as Adeyemo said "the flood poured into her room and she got washed away as she tried to escape from the rushing water".

Although the school authorities and the state government have presumed the female student dead, her body is yet to be found.

Search continues

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State command, Femi Joseph, has also confirmed that the search for the body of the female student is still ongoing.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar of AAUA, Opeolu Akinfemiwa, said the institution was still making efforts were to find the missing student.

"The University is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to find the missing student," the statement said.

"Divers and other volunteers have been sought to search the path of the river in a bid to find the missing undergraduate."

Meanwhile the Ondo State House of Assembly, has waded into the calamity, calling on the Ministry of Environment and relevant agencies to rise up to the challenges posed by the recent flooding in the state.

The speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, had raised the matter at plenary on Wednesday, drawing attention to the need for action in Akungba Akoko.

Members of the house also sympathised with the families of the affected persons, and urged the state government to take urgent steps to avert a reoccurrence.

The house also summoned the Commissioner of Environment to appear before it to explain actions that are required to deal with the situation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.