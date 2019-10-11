Nigeria: Igbo Presidency Will Fast Track Devt - Group

A political group, the South East Presidential Project (SEPP), has said that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will bring about the fastest development across the country.

In a statement signed by the Director General of SEPP, Chief Emmanuel Nwosu, the group said the tenure will end the leadership lethargy which has bedeviled Nigeria for more than 50 years.

The group, which is a bipartisan movement, pledged to work with other Nigerians in the 2023 elections to search for a candidate that would protect the interest of Nigeria for the 2023 election. This they said will end the sidelining of the Igbo in the country.

