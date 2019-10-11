Nigeria: Cattle Business Contributes 6.7% of Nigeria's GDP - ACCI

11 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Cattle business contributes about 6.7 per cent to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during a roundtable on private-sector driven National Livestock Development Policy held in Abuja yesterday, the president of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Prince Adetokumbo Kayode, said that is achieved through the provision of meat, milk, wool, hides and skins in activities that have great value chains attached to each of them.

He said livestock supports the livelihood of about 1.3 billion people in developing countries and contributes up to 30 per cent of the agriculture GDP of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The industrialist said 90 per cent of cattle population in the country is based in the North during the wet season but spilled over to other states of the federation in dry season.

"Whereas the Nigerian landmass and growing population would have been adequately harnessed, mobilised and targeted to work in livestock value chain development, a wrong approach has been deployed by the federal government attempting to be the sole player in this area," he said.

He said the private sector driven livestock policy is to be vision-driven, evidence-based road map with investment plans that seek to improve animal productivity and production, as well as increase the value addition of key livestock value chains.

The ACCI's Director General, Tonia Shoyele, told the roundtable that the livestock sector is confronted with an array of challenges ranging from low quality of animal species and stock; sub-optimal animal husbandry practices; poor animal health and low quality of livestock feed.

She said the policy being promoted by ACCI would address the challenges and advance livestock business in Nigeria.

"The demand for livestock products in sub-Saharan Africa which is increasing rapidly has been fuelled by growing population, urbanization and improved incomes leading to shifts in diets, consumption patterns and dietary support offered by high value commodities such as meat and milk," Shoyele said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.