East Africa: President Farmajo Set to Attend IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia

10 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

.President Mohamed Abdulahi is set to attend the IGAD summit in Ethiopia.

The president was received by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, received a high-level welcome at the Bole International Airport.

The meeting comes at a time when PM's Abey's profile is on the rise, with indications that he could be declared the Nobel Peace Price Winner this week.

He is credited with bringing political stability in the country, releasing political prisoners and thawing the diplomatic impasse that had been the order of the day in the Horn of Africa. The tensions have since eased due to his intervention.

