South Africa: Zuma Stay of Prosecution - Full Bench to Deliver Judgment in KZN

11 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to find out on Friday whether or not his application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been successful.

Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn are expected to deliver their ruling in the matter in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In the criminal case against him, the former president faces charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales - one of the successful contractors in the multibillion-rand arms deal.

But, he wants the court to grant him a stay of prosecution, effectively making him immune to the charges.

Thales, his co-accused in the matter which faces charges of money laundering, corruption and racketeering, has asked for a similar relief.

News24 earlier reported that one of Zuma's lawyers said he was certain the court would dismiss the application.

Among the legal minds involved in the case who News24 spoke to, an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal is almost inevitable by whichever party loses.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.