South Africa: Zuma Stay of Prosecution - Full Bench to Deliver Judgment in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to find out on Friday whether or not his application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been successful.

Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, Bhekisisa Mnguni and Esther Steyn are expected to deliver their ruling in the matter in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

In the criminal case against him, the former president faces charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption which relate to alleged bribes paid to him by French arms company Thales - one of the successful contractors in the multibillion-rand arms deal.

But, he wants the court to grant him a stay of prosecution, effectively making him immune to the charges.

Thales, his co-accused in the matter which faces charges of money laundering, corruption and racketeering, has asked for a similar relief.

News24 earlier reported that one of Zuma's lawyers said he was certain the court would dismiss the application.

Among the legal minds involved in the case who News24 spoke to, an appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal is almost inevitable by whichever party loses.

Source: News24