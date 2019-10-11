Somalia: Puntland State Leader Arrives in Kismayo for Madobe's Inauguration

10 October 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The leader of Somalia's Puntland regional state, Said Abdullahi Deni, has arrived in the southern city of Kismayo to attend the inauguration of Jubbaland leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam alias Madobe.

Deni, who was accompanied by almost 50 members of his government, was received at Kismayo airport by Ahmed Madobe and officials from Jubbaland state.

Last week, a plane carrying former presidents of Galmudug and South-West states, Abdikarim Hussein Guled and Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan, arrived in Kismayo to attend the inauguration of Madobe.

Former Somali presidents Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are also expected to travel to Kismayo from Mogadishu.

The federal government on 23 September banned former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed from travelling to Kismayo to attend Madobe's inauguration, a move condemned by the Somali opposition.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.