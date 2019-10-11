Ghana: Government Providing One Hot Nutritious Meal to Pupils

10 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Ishmael Batoma And Salomey Laryea

The government, through the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), is providing 2,663,134 pupils with one hot and a nutritious meal a day in 8,683 public basic schools.

To ensure that the GSFP is continuous and effective, all outstanding caterers' arrears for first and second terms for the 2018/2019 academic year have been paid.

Additionally, a series of training programmes have been organised for 5,711 caterers in the northern section of the country on standard measurements and nutritional requirements for the preparation of meals for school children.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison when she took her turn at the meet-the-press series in Accra on Wednesday.

Mrs Morrison said in line with the government's agenda for jobs, 25,053 people have been employed under the GSFP. On the fight against human trafficking, the Gender Minister stated that in 2018 the ministry rescued, supported and gave care to 332 victims of human trafficking.

"Eighty-two cases of human trafficking were investigated out of which 23 were convicted," she added. On domestic violence, the ministry has opened a Domestic/Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (DV/SGBV) Rapid Response Centre at Abgogloshie and Madina Markets and has trained 65 people as para-legal to support the operations at the centres and the communities, the Minister said.

The Minister further disclosed that under the Ministry's 'Operation Get off the Street Now for A Better Life' programme data for 2,374 street children had been collected from 45 hot spots in Greater Accra -- 180 street children were identified and profiled and 167 street children supported in diverse ways.

To ensure gender equality and women empowerment, she said the ministry had organised community durbars in six selected communities in four districts in the Northern region and sensitised 1,242 men and boys for behavioural change on emerging issues such as ending child marriage and gender equality.

