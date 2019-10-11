Ghana: Timely Completion of Kumasi Road Projects Dear to My Heart - - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Wednesday tasked contractors working on the many roads and infrastructural projects in the Kumasi Metropolis to ensure their completion on time.

The President said this when he visited several project sites in Kumasi as part of his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region. President Akufo-Addo visited Atonsu, a suburb in the Asokwa constituency, to inspect construction work on the Kumasi Drainage and Roads Extension Project.

The project, undertaken by Chinese Company, China Henan International Co-operation Group (CHIGO), involves the lining of a two-kilometer stretch on the Sissai River to reduce flooding.

Additionally, critical bridges and footbridges over the Sissai River to connect communities along the river are being constructed. The project, which involves the construction of a two-by-two dual carriageway from the Coca Cola bottling plant to Dompoase junction, will ease traffic on the Kumasi Lake Road when completed.

At Onwe, in the Ejisu constituency, the President inspected ongoing emergency works for the replacement of a collapsed bridge over River Oda on the Ejisu-Onwe-Kuntenase Road.

It will be recalled that the bridge collapsed after a heavy downpour on 30th June 2018, resulting in a certificate of emergency being issued to Messrs Kofi Job Ltd to construct the new bridge and roads. The project is expected to be completed in December 2019.

Also at Ejisu, the contractor, Messrs JOSHOB limited, tasked with constructing a new roundabout, assured the President that the project would be completed in November 2019. The project is part of the remodeling of four roundabouts, between Ejisu and KNUST, to help improve safety and reduce the heavy congestion being experienced on the N6 highway.

President Akufo-Addo also inspected work on the Lake Side Road. According to the contractor on-site, the project is expected to be completed by March 2020.

The President also inspected works on the Aboabo to Airport Roundabout road and interacted with residents of Asawase, where he assured them that the promises he made to them in the run-up to the December 2016 elections, would be fulfilled before the 2020 elections.