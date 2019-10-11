Sudan Appoints Its First Woman Chief Justice

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Sudan uprising poster
10 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Respected veteran Sudanese Supreme Court Judge Nemat Abdallah Khair has been confirmed and gazetted as Sudan's new Chief Justice. She is the first woman to hold the position and follows only a handful of other women in Africa to head judiciaries.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) announced the confirmation of Khair's appointment in accordance with a decree today by the Transitional Sovereign Council.The decree also names Taj El Hibir as Attorney General.

TSC spokesman Mohamed EL Faki Suleiman explained that the decision appointing the Chief Justice and Attorney General was based on the Constitutional Declaration after it had been tabled at the Ministry of Justice and published in the official Sudan Government Gazette.

Suleiman said he said the new Chief Justice and Attorney General will embark on forming councils according to certain criteria and choosing a Judiciary Council with a specific timeframe.

Khair became a member of the Sudanese judiciary in the early 1980s. She worked in the Court of Appeal, the Court of First Instance, and rose to become a judge of the Supreme Court known for her competence, integrity and experience.

Khair is a founder of the Sudanese Judges Club and participated in the Sudanese protests and marches for the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime. She becomes the first woman Chief Justice of Sudan and one of only a handful of women to hold the title in Africa (following Kaïta Kayentao Diallo (Mali, 2006), Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh (Sierra Leone, 2008), Mathilda Twomey (Seychelles, 2011), Nthomeng Majara (Lesotho, 2014), Irene Mambilima (Zambia, 2015), Sophia Akuffo (Ghana, 2017), and Meaza Ashenafi (Ethiopia, 2018).

Khair was put forward as the head of the Sudanese judiciary after being selected by consensus between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC). Under Article 29.(3) of the August 2019 Draft Constitutional Declaration, she is also the president of the Supreme Court and is responsible for administering the judicial authority before the Supreme Judicial Council.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

More on This
Sudan Appoints First Woman Chief Justice
Renewed Call for More Key Roles for Sudan Women
First Christian Appointed Into Sudan Ruling Council
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Women
Governance
East Africa
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.