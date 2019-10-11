Sudan: Foreign Minister Summons Libyan Charge d'Affaires

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday summoned the Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Libya to Khartoum on the background of assassination of Sudanese women in Benghazi in the past days by criminal gangs.

The Director General of Consular Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Khaled Mahmoud Al-Taras, conveyed to the Libyan Chargé d'Affaires the concern and condemnation of the Sudanese government and citizens to the crimes that contradict with the good brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples.

He called on the Libyan authorities to do what is necessary to arrest the culprits as soon as possible and bring them to trial, and to provide protection and security for all Sudanese citizens in Libya.

On his part, the Libyan Charge d'Affaires extended condolences to the families of the deceased Sudanese women and expressed his condemnation of the crimes, promising to send the message that was conveyed to him as soon as possible to his country's authorities.

He affirmed his government's keenness to protect Sudanese citizens and maintain strong brotherly ties between the two countries.

It is to be recalled that Sudan Consul General in Benghazi, Ambassador Omar Saleh, has made extensive moves, including meetings with officials at the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior in Libya to find out the results of investigations in the crimes and to discuss ways to secure members of the Sudanese community.

Coordination is underway with the head and members of the Sudanese Benghazi community to assemble the families in safe places in order to provide protection to them in cooperation with the Libyan authorities.

