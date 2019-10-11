Sudan: Tourism and Hospitality Workshop Concludes Training Course in Gadarif

Gadarif — A workshop concluded Thursday training course activities on tourism and hospitality in Gadarif State.

The workshop was organized by Public Tourism and Antiquities in Gadarif in collaboration with National Committee for UNESCO. Manager of Public Tourism and Antiquities Jawahir Dawood affirmed the importance of training and exchange of experiences in the field of tourism.

In the same development representative of public tourism and antiquities Dr. Lyilla Othman reviewed the requirements of protocols, tourism systems and means of dealing inside the hotels.

Representative of UNESCO Dr. Jafaar Othman praised the participants' commitment, their concern and punctuality during the workshop programs, calling for using the outcomes of the workshop in the field of tourism activities.