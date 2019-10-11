Sudan: Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary Receives UK Ambassador

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary, Ambassador Dr. Siddig Abdul-Aziz, reviewed Thursday with the British Ambassador to Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq, the support of Britain to Sudan's efforts to overcome the challenges facing the transitional period, meeting the country's needs, solving the issues of war and peace as well as the reconstruction and development.

The two sides discussed the British efforts to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism and solve the issue of the country's foreign debts.

The Ambassador of Britain renewed his country's readiness to exert all the possible efforts to help Sudan realize the December Revolution goals.

