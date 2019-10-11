Sudan: Salih Announces Planning for New Information and Cultural Policies

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, has announced the planning for new media and cultural policies for the transitional stages in the coming period by benefiting from the expertise of UNESCO and the United Nations in this field.

At his meeting Thursday with the Coordinator of the UN United Nations Humanitarian Program Coordinator in Khartoum and the accompanying delegation, Salih discussed the assistance that can extended to Sudan in the fields of culture and information, through a national media training plan.

The minister indicated that the discussion included the plans for effecting legal reform of the Press, the General Broadcasting and Television Corporation, the Right of Broadcasting and the Right to Information Acts after exposing them to discussion prior to amending them to cope with the international standards of the freedom of expression and information and to serve the media issues in a better way.

He stated that the coming days will witness the start of joint work with the local and international partners to execute the reform project and to implement the plans and visions on the ground.