Ghana: Akakpo Patron, Kotoko Part Ways

10 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

It has emerged that Asante Kotoko and their Assistant Head Coach, Akakpo Patron, will no longer be working together. The development came up yesterday and reports indicated that the two entities have decided to mutually end their working relationship.

Reports say that the decision was because of the club's intentions to bring in Johnson Smith to work with the technical staff at Kotoko. Patron was initially set to be sent to Kotoko's U-20 team but he turned down that appointment and it looks like he will be heading back to WAFA to resume his work there.

Observers say that the changes to the team's technical bench were in preparation for the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs. -Citisports

