Tanzania: Interventions in Poultry to Boost Productivity

10 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE successful investment in the poultry sub-sector will allow the move for improved family poultry contributing considerably to improving food and nutrition security and household income.

In such transformation, according to the Tanzania Livestock Master Plan 2016/17 to 2021/22, the successful interventions in the areas of breed selection, health services, feed, extension, private investment and trade policies will lead to the increase in productivity in the poultry sub-sector.

Furthermore, with semi crossbreeds and for substantial increase in the scale of specialised layer and broiler operations will help reduce the expected meat consumption growth of 71 per cent by 2022 to 867,302 tonnes, leaving a 17 per cent deficit 124,778 tonnes in the 2017/22 red meat production and consumption balance.

This will consequently enhance poultry sector contributions to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 182 per cent to 723bn/-from 256bn/-necessary for closing the production consumption gap for meat.

With the increased investment, the projected annual chicken meat and egg production would rise to 465,600 tonnes and 4.2 billion eggs, respectively.

This would bring the production consumption deficit for chicken meat from 130,000 to a surplus of 258,000 tonnes between 2017 and 2022.

The combined interventions will result in increases of 666 per cent and 40 per cent respectively in chicken meat and egg production by 2022.

Such accomplishments will enable the country to meet the chicken meat and egg demand for its growing population, and produce a very significant surplus for domestic industrial use or export.

According to the master plan, the growth of the poultry subsector will enable the country to close the total national meat production consumption gap.

It would also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from total meat consumption.

Taking advantage of the benefits of the potential poultry revolution would thus require substantial investments in promotional activities to shift tastes and preferences away from beef and mutton, as well as from local chicken meat and eggs, towards exotic chicken meat and eggs.

Furthermore, with the surplus chicken meat could substitute for domestic red meat consumption, this would also enable meat exports namely beef, mutton and goat meat to be increase that will boost foreign exchange earnings.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

