Cameroon: 2020 Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Favourites Out of the Race

Return leg matches of the third round of the 2020 women's Olympic qualifying tournament were played across the continent last weekend. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon qualified for the fourth and last round of the competition despite their 1-2 loss against the DR Congo at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

It was a tough encounter with the Congolese dominating most of the game and creating problems in the Cameroonian defence. The goals for the DR Congo were scored by Isabelle Diakieses (15th, 38th minute). The Lionesses were however able to fight back in the second half and that paid off as Nchout Ajara Njoya scored the qualifying goal for Cameroon at the 80th minute. Despite the loss the Indomitable Lioness sailed through to the next round on a 3-2 aggregate score. Coach Alain Djeumfa will have to work on the different compartments and make necessary adjustments before the next round.

Of all the four African nations that have participated in the Olympic Games, Cameroon is the only team still in the race for a spot in next year's Olympic Games. African champions, Nigeria, were eliminated from the competition after they drew 1- 1 on aggregate with Cote d'Ivoire at home. The first leg in Abidjan ended in a 0-0 tie. Côté d'Ivoire qualified on the away goal rule. The Super Falcons of Nigeria will not participate at the Olympic Games for the third consecutive time. Kenya shocked Ghana 1-0 during the return leg in Nairobi. The Harambee Stars played a 0-0 tie with the Black Queens of Ghana in the away leg in Accra. Zambia beat Botswana 3- 0 on aggregate and are the only country in the third round qualifiers to score most goals without conceding. Botswana had earlier eliminated South Africa from the Olympic qualifying tournament.

