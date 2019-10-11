Cameroon: Upcoming Elections - Elecam Opts for Greater Vigilance

The measure is intended to make the elections remain a vector of peace and not an unleashing factor for conflicts and violence.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Enow Abrams Egbe has called on its members to ignite and sustain interest in the minds and spirits of citizens ahead of the upcoming municipal, legislative and regional elections. Opening the third ordinary session of the board in Yaounde on October 9, 2019, he said they are bound to remain more vigilant so that the elections remain a vector of peace and not an unleashing factor for conflicts and violence. The session was devoted to evaluate the activities of ELECAM for the just-ended quarter, review and scrutinise the various budgetary allocations for current and planned activities and finally, to set up a concrete action plan for an efficient preparation and successful organisation of the upcoming elections. The annual revision of the electoral registers ended on August 31, 2019, the cleaning process of the registers in ongoing and the Chairperson of the Electoral Board of ELECAM expressed the hope that at the end of the process the target of seven million registered voters for 2019 would be attained because by the time operation stopped more than seven million people were enrolled in the registers. For ELECAM to succeed in the mission of organising peaceful, transparent and acceptable elections, Enow Abrams said, the members and officials have to support peacebuilding projects through dialogue, strengthening social cohesions and national unity, in order to ensure peace and development in Cameroon. He specified that, "Our objective is to encourage and facilitate inclusive dialogue and information-sharing among all stakeholders of the electoral process, for early identification of potential risks and mitigation for the adverse effects of misinformation and violent extremism before, during and after elections." The goal will be reached thanks to dialogue platforms ELECAM started forming with other stakeholders in the pioneer meeting in Douala last August. ELECAM board members will have a daunting task as they would be deployed to the field in the coming days. The Electoral Board Chair reminded them that besides making updates on the cleaning of electoral registers, they will also fine-tune strategies for the complete distribution of voters cards, control the putting in place of infrastructure in some branches, evaluate the state of mind of staff, as well as the relational climate between ELECAM and other local electoral stakeholders as the elections approach. The holding of the third ordinary session of the ELECAM Board came on the heels of the Major National Dialogue. Enow Abrams Egbe said, "ELECAM is very concerned with the outcome of the dialogue because we are part of the institutions of the country. We know that ELECAM also made proposals for the dialogue and we are waiting for the powers that be to take necessary dispositions. There is serenity and we are ready to face any challenges that are coming." The board session equally served an occasion to welcome the new ELECAM Board member Hon. Salifou Njipenji who replaces Hon. Nsangou Issofa.