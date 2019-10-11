Cameroon: Solutions to Infertility Discussed

A confab of Gynaecologists is currently looking for scientific ways to reduce the rate of infertility.

Ajoint congress organized by the Inter-African Group of Study, Research and Application on Fertility known by its French acronym as GIERAF, Society of Gynaecologist and Obstetricians of Cameroon-SOGOC, and the Franco-Cameroonian Association for the Health of the Mother and the Child known as AFCASAME currently going on in Douala has feature scientific presentations that will help in the reduction of infertility amongst women. For one week, Medical doctors specialized in women and children health as well as gynaecologists will upgrade skills on how to improve on women's health in Cameroon and Africa as a whole.

The congress that started on Sunday 6 will run till October 11, 2019. Presentations from renowned gynaecologists like Professor Marouen Braham from Tunisia, Professor Leke Robert, Professor Khrouf Mahamed amongst others will edify young Medical doctors on new ways of doing things. This far, it has been pin pointed that endometriosis is the major cause of infertility amongst women in Cameroon. Professor Marouen Braham explained that endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to those in the endometrium, the layer of tissue that normally covers the inside of the uterus, grow outside of it. He said the congresses will give gynaecologist in Cameroon new techniques on how to treat and manage endometriosis. The joint congress that has brought together over 300 medical doctors specialized in women and children health as well as gynaecologists has been applauded by all as a success in collaboration in the medical field.

The official opening ceremony that took place on Monday October 6 gave an opportunity for the president of the organizing committee Dr Ernestine Gwet Bell to thank all those who contributed to the holding of both congresses. She explained that infertility is a cause for concern in Cameroon that needs to be addressed. For the president of GIERAF Dr. Mohamed Latoundji, both congresses are important in the development of women's reproductive health in Africa. While the president of AFCASAME Dr. Clarisse Kingue- Ekollo and the president of SOGOC Prof. Leke Robert all said the knowledge gained during the congress will also go a long way to reduce infant and marternal mortality in Cameroon.

The 7th congress of GIERAF and the 4th congress of AFCASAME is holding under the theme "Africa, faced with present Developments in taking care of infertility" with sub theme "preservation of fertility, endometriosis and infertility.