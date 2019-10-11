Cameroon: Major National Dialogue - Momo Delegates Thank President Paul Biya

Joined by some Internally Displaced Persons, the delegates gathered at the residence of Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam on October 5, 2019 to express their satisfaction.

On the morrow of the closing ceremony of the Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya to mainly solve the socio-political and security crisis in the North West and South West Regions, delegates from Momo Division of the North West Region and some Internally Displaced Persons expressed their thanks and satisfaction to President Paul Biya. They gathered at the Yaounde residence of one of theirs, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Supreme State Audit Office, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam on Saturday, October 5, 2019. The different speakers transmitted their thanks to President Paul Biya through Minister Mbah Acha Rose. They expressed satisfaction for being closely associated with the dialogue that was frank, open with free exchanges and that resulted in satisfactory resolutions. They said the will of the President of the Republic Paul Biya to implement the said resolutions as far as possible, was a clear proof of his will to work for an appeasement and lasting peace. The people through the various interventions that were void of much protocol converged in their ardent desire for peace to return to the North West and South West Regions, so that the populations, especially the Internationally Displaced Persons, could return to their homes and live their pre-crisis normal lives. Highlighting the fact that since the outset of the crisis the North West has been declining steadily considering that all planned development projects are at a standstill, they were all unanimous that nothing can be built without peace. The Momo people used the gathering to tell themselves the truths, notably that the ball was on their camp. They have to be the ambassadors of peace to their brother, to tell the kids in the bushes to come out and go back to school for its was time for peace.