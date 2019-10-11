Sudan: Hamdok Heads to Ethiopia

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok left to Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa Thursday on state visit during which he will hold talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr Abiy Ahmed on bilateral relations and coordination over issues of mutual concern as well as participation in Ethiopian Nationalities Day.

He was seen off at Khartoum airport by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omer Manis , several ministers and government officials.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, defense and trade and industry, besides Director of General Intelligence Service(GIS).

It is to be noted that the Ethiopian capital , Addis Ababa hosted last week the Sudanese-Ethiopian Economic Forum organized by the Joint Sudanese -Ethiopian Businessmen Council.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.