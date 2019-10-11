Sudan: Hamdok Heads to Ethiopia

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok left to Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa Thursday on state visit during which he will hold talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr Abiy Ahmed on bilateral relations and coordination over issues of mutual concern as well as participation in Ethiopian Nationalities Day.

He was seen off at Khartoum airport by Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omer Manis , several ministers and government officials.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, defense and trade and industry, besides Director of General Intelligence Service(GIS).

It is to be noted that the Ethiopian capital , Addis Ababa hosted last week the Sudanese-Ethiopian Economic Forum organized by the Joint Sudanese -Ethiopian Businessmen Council.