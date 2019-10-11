Ethiopia: Prime Minister Arrives Ethiopia

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Addis Ababa — PrIME Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok arrived Ethiopia Thursday to hold talks with Ethiopian officials and to take part along with presidents and representatives of IGAD countries in inauguration of the national palace restore after being renovated.

He was received by Prime Minister of Ethiopia , Abiy Ahmed besides, Sudan ambassador to Ethiopia, Anas Al-Tayeb and staff of Sudan embassy in Addis Ababa

Dr Hamdok will hold official talks with the Ethiopian side on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of com mon interest as the Sudanese ministers will hold talks with their Ethiopian counterparts on boosting cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister of Foreign, Asma Mohamed Abdalla , Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani, Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer , Minister of Energy and Mining, Adil Ali Ibrahim and Director-General of General; Intelligence Service(GIS)Lt. Gen. Dambalab.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

