Gambia: GRTS Reporter - Sise Sawaneh Dies in Car Accident

The sudden death of Ms Sise Sawaneh was announced on the Gambia Press Union (GPU) WhatsApp Forum Wednesday evening, 9th October 2019.

She was said to have been involved in a car accident in Kiang, Lower River Region, about 170 Kilometres from The Gambian Capital-Banjul. The accident claimed two other lives, according to sources. The accident was reported to be as a result of burst tire, and the car consequently somersaulted metres into the bush.

The officer-in-charge at the District Hospital in Soma, in the Lower River Region (LRR) confirmed that Sise Sawaneh and Papa Touray arrived dead while Saikou Touray (driver) was taking his last breath. Buba Waggeh & Edrissa Touray have been referred to EFSTH.

Until her death, Ms Sawaneh worked as a reporter at the Gambia Radio and Television Services. She previously worked at various media organisations, including The Standard, Today Newspaper and Star FM.

GPU in mourning her death, described the late Ms Sawaneh as committed and hardworking young journalist of great promise; as a wonderful human being and an excellent professional, adding that her death is a great loss to the media and the country.