Eritrea: World Sight Day Observed

10 October 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — World Sight Day was observed on 9 October at the premises of the College of Health and Health Science under the theme "Priority to Eye Sight".

Speaking at the event, Dean of the College, Dr. Yemane Seyum said that according to the study conducted in 2015 about 253 million of the world population had sight problem out of which 75% was preventable. Dr. Yemane went on to say that this year's them "Priority to Eye Sight" is observed in accordance with the WHO program 2014-2019 to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

Indicating that Eritrea is among the countries that is relentlessly working to prevent blindness, Dr. Yemane said that the Orotta College of Health and Health Science is contributing in producing professionals, conducting eye treatment related researches, in identifying main causes of blindness as well as organizing training programs.

The D. G. of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion gave extensive briefing on the strategy Eritrea has designed to prevent eye blindness and the achievement so far registered.

At the event briefings were also provided on the attention that should be provided on curable eye problems, the service that Hospital Brhan Aini is providing as well as on programs associated with prevention of eye blindness.

The World Sight Day, 10 October is being observed for the first time in Eritrea and for the 18th time at international level.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.