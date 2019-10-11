Eritrea: World Sight Day Observed

Asmara — World Sight Day was observed on 9 October at the premises of the College of Health and Health Science under the theme "Priority to Eye Sight".

Speaking at the event, Dean of the College, Dr. Yemane Seyum said that according to the study conducted in 2015 about 253 million of the world population had sight problem out of which 75% was preventable. Dr. Yemane went on to say that this year's them "Priority to Eye Sight" is observed in accordance with the WHO program 2014-2019 to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairment.

Indicating that Eritrea is among the countries that is relentlessly working to prevent blindness, Dr. Yemane said that the Orotta College of Health and Health Science is contributing in producing professionals, conducting eye treatment related researches, in identifying main causes of blindness as well as organizing training programs.

The D. G. of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion gave extensive briefing on the strategy Eritrea has designed to prevent eye blindness and the achievement so far registered.

At the event briefings were also provided on the attention that should be provided on curable eye problems, the service that Hospital Brhan Aini is providing as well as on programs associated with prevention of eye blindness.

The World Sight Day, 10 October is being observed for the first time in Eritrea and for the 18th time at international level.