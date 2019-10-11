Liberia: President Weah Inspects Construction Works of NPA's New Headquarters Complex

10 October 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia: As the country steadily approaches the end of the dry season, His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has resumed robust inspections of ongoing development projects across the country.

On Thursday, October 10, 2019, the President made the first stop in the series of expected inspections at the Freeport of Monrovia, where the National Port Authority (NPA) is constructing its Corporate Headquarters complex.

The President, who was taken on the tour by Mr. Bill Tweahway, Managing Director of the NPA along with other senior staffers, inspected every floor of the four-story building that is expected to be completed in a few months.

During the tour, President Weah exchanged notes with construction engineers and members of the management team who updated him on the technical details and status of works being done.

It is the first time the President has toured the building nearly eight months after he broke grounds.

The NPA's Corporate Headquarters complex is the first to be built since the Port's existence 70 years ago.

