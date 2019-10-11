South Africa: U.S. Government Slaps Financial Sanctions On Gupta Network, Welcomes Us Help in 'Advancing Justice'

Photo: Discott/Wikimedia Commons
A protest placard depicting Atul Gupta carried by two EFF members at a Zuma Must Fall protest in Cape Town (file photo).
10 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The US government has slapped financial sanctions on the Gupta network, freezing any assets they may have in America and prohibiting US persons doing business with them. SA officials rejected any suggestion that the US sanctions were a quid pro quo for Pretoria agreeing to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manual Chang to the US rather than Mozambique

The US Treasury Department announced that it had designated the brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their close business associate Salim Essa to be sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for corruption, including bribery and misappropriation of state assets.

The US move appeared to have been coordinated with the SA government as Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola issued a statement soon after, welcoming the action taken by the US "to ensure that the South African interests of justice unfold without any hindrance."

The US said Treasury's Office of Foreign AssetsControl (OFAC) was sanctioning them as "members of a significant corruption network in South Africa that leveraged overpayments on government contracts, bribery, and other corrupt acts to fund political contributions and influence government actions."

Washington's action means that all property and interests in property of the three Gupta brothers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Gupta Family Over 'Ill-Gotten Gains'
Gupta-Linked Money to Land South Africa's Mkhwebane in Hot Water?
Gupta-Linked Farm in Spotlight at South African Corruption Probe
Guptas Just Small Fish in South African State Capture Inquiry?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Corruption
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.