Sudan News Agency Workers Call for Restructuring to Reflect New Reality

Khartoum — On Wednesday, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) workers staged a protest vigil calling for restructuring of the agency, a move they feel is overdue considering the recent changes that have occurred in Sudan.

Gathering for a vigil in front of the SUNA headquarters in Khartoum, they highlighted that the Agency "is applying the policies of the former regime and not keeping-up with events". The SUNA staff called for a change in the editorial policy of the official state news agency.

The protestors held up banners calling for a vote of no-confidence in the Sudanese Journalists Union, fighting corruption and the corrupt, and adopting an editorial policy that keeps pace with the changes that have occurred in Sudan during and since the December 2018 revolution.

International media

On Tuesday, SUNA reported that Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, welcomed "the return of the international media to operate in Sudan in the context of the atmosphere of freedom and openness which is witnessed in the country".

In a meeting Tuesday in his office with the Ambassador of France to Sudan, Emmanuel Platman, and his accompanying delegation, Salih said that these international media "will reflect the new image of the post-revolution Sudan to the world", indicating that the Sudanese media will benefit from the experiences and capabilities of these international media.

He indicated that his ministry is implementing a large-scale training strategy for achieving the aspired change in the local mass media and needy for support in the training and technical fields from the international media.