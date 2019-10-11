Sudan: Nine More Cases of Rift Valley Fever in Sudan's Red Sea State

10 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Arbaat / El Gezira / Kassala — On Wednesday, villages in the area of Arbaat in El Ganeb locality in Red Sea state reported nine new cases suspected to be Rift Valley Fever, bringing the total number of reported cases to 65.

Doctor Ahmed Dereir told Radio Dabanga that the new patients were hospitalised at El Tagadum Hospital in nearby Port Sudan.

He explained that the Emergency Chamber formed by the governor is in the process of establishing an isolation centre, either at the El Tagadum Hospital, or in the area of Tukeili, north of Port Sudan.

He added that the Chamber began to attract financial, logistical, and in-kind support for the infected and affected people of the region.

Cholera

In El Gezira state, Rasheed Sid Ahmed, director of the General Directorate of Health Emergency and Epidemic Control in El Gezira, announced nine cases of watery diarrhoea, which is often a symptom of cholera, however five of these tested negative for cholera by the National Laboratory of Public Health.

He said that his administration has put in place a number of precautionary interventions to prevent the emergence of any epidemic cases through the implementation of preventive activities, campaigns of environmental sanitation and health promotion, and distribution of watery diarrhoea beds for isolation rooms in addition to the implementation of a number of campaigns to eradicate malaria in the state.

Kassala

In eastern Sudan, the residents of Wad El Helew in Kassala have renewed their demand for immediate evacuation, because the area is not suitable for human habitation after 20 children drowned in the lake of the Atbara and Setit dam complex.

Residents from the area told Radio Dabanga that the area suffers from serious environmental impacts due to the flooding of large parts of the residential districts populated by displaced people, latrines, and even cemeteries by dam water.

They pointed to the dense breeding of flies, mosquitoes, other insects, and the appearance of snakes.

They called for remedial solutions by constructing a barrier fence between the lake and the area, provision of drinking water, appointing an administrative director for the Wad El Helew Rural Hospital, provision of doctors, organising environmental sanitation and mist spraying campaigns and addressing the education problems.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #ألكوليرا_السودان

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.