Sudan: 'Security Forces Abusing Emergency Measures' in Sudan's Nuba Mountains

Delling — Security forces in rural South Kordofan reportedly continue to violate the rights and freedoms of residents and confiscate their property in the name of the emergency security measures applicable in the state.

According to neighbourhood committees in Hajeri Djawad south of Delling , the violations include curfews, arbitrary arrests, and the confiscation of consumer goods in rural areas of the Nuba Mountains through checkpoints stationed at Abujebel Bridge and Hajeri Djawad.

The committees confirmed complaints filed by residents about arbitrary confiscation of their property.

Hasan Kitan, a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Delling, told Radio Dabanga that indiscriminate arrests are ongoing, the latest being the arrest of Jabir El Basha, the Headmaster of Hajeri Djawad Secondary School two days ago because of a statement on the conflict between herders and farmers in the area.

The neighbourhood committees demanded the emergency measures be lifted immediately and an acceleration the peace process.

Kitan said after a conference organised by the neighbourhood committees of Hajeri Djawad on Tuesday that despite the changes that took place in the country after the revolution, the people living in Delling locality do not feel that change while the emergency measures continue.

The SPA activist pointed out that the people living in Delling and its surrounding countryside are still restricted in their movement and that in particular in the area south of Delling, "the security forces are still treating residents as rebels".

He appealed to the government of the centre to speed-up the formation of state and locality authorities and remove the leaders of the former regime from executive positions in the locality.