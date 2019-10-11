Sudan PM Hamdok in Addis Ababa for Talks

Khartoum / Addis Ababa — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok arrived in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa today to hold talks with Ethiopian officials and to take part along with presidents and representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade block.

PM Hamdok will also attend the celebrations surrounding Ethiopia's National Day, as well as the inauguration of Ethiopia's National Palace, which has undergone an extensive renovation and restoration.

Hamdok was seen off at Khartoum airport this morning by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis, several ministers, and government officials.

He was received in Addis later by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, the Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia, Anas El Tayeb, and staff of the of Sudanese embassy in Addis Ababa

Hamdok will hold official talks with the Ethiopian government on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Asmaa Abdallah, Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas, Minister of Defence Lt Gen Jamal Omar, Minister of Energy and Mining, Adil Ibrahim, and the Director-General of General Intelligence Service(GIS) Lt Gen Dambalab.

The Sudanese ministers will hold talks with their Ethiopian counterparts on boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Council of Ministers

Yesterday, Prime Minister Hamdok briefed the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on his visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Salih noted in press statements via SUNA that "the visit was successful and fruitful regarding its contribution in enhancing bilateral relations and support of economic cooperation with these countries".

Minister Salih said that PM Hamdok in his briefing noted that the visit focused on the economic side. Hamdok and his accompanying delegation held meetings with Saudi investors during which they discussed the economic situation in Sudan, and heard complaints from the Saudis on the instability of Sudan's economic policies, and the obstacles created by investment laws.

He added that Hamdok promised to resolve all obstacles facing investors and to work for the reform of the investment laws.

He said that the delegation then held high level meetings in the Emirates which Faisal indicted were entirely positive, "focused on the development and pushing forward of horizons of economic cooperation between the two countries."