Africa: Hansen Appointed First Power of Nutrition President

RENOWNED health and nutrition expert, Keith Hansen, has been appointed the inaugural president of The Power of Nutrition (USA) Inc, a corporation dedicated under-nutrition and stunting in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.

He will play a vital role as The Power of Nutrition expands its presence, most notably in the lead-up to the Nutrition for Growth Summit in Japan in 2020.

Mike Rann AC, CNZM, Chairman of The Power of Nutrition UK, said Hansen is a prominent practitioner within the global health arena.

"We very much welcome his agreement to take up the role of Chairman of the independent Foundation, The Power of Nutrition (USA). I look forward to working with Keith over the coming years," Rann said.

Hansen has long been a champion of improving both the finances for, and the outcomes obtained by, the public and private sectors in eliminating the barriers in the health systems that have been an impediment to human capital development.

He has held senior positions in large international organisations, such as the World Bank.

Martin Short, Chief Executive Officer of The Power of Nutrition, said Hansen, who he worked with for a number of years, had always provided important guidance and leadership in the area of health systems and their strategic direction.

"He brings a great wealth of knowledge and experience which will help The Power of Nutrition work towards eradicating stunting," Short said of Hansen.

Hansen advocated for the use of all innovative mechanisms to eradicate under-nutrition and stunting.

"The Power of Nutrition has a unique and compelling platform and a proven track record of private sector engagement. I look forward to joining this driven and impressive team as we enter 2020 and move towards the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030," Hansen said.

Hansen holds a Master of Public Affairs degree from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University, a law degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor in Political Science degree from Yale University.