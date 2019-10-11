Malawi: Nankhumwa Rules Out Impeachment Plans for Speaker Gotani Hara

9 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa has ruled out government plans to oust Speaker Catherane Gotani Hara, saying the issue has never been discussed.

Nankhumwa: No impeachment of Madam Speaker

Nankhumwa said this on Wednesday in parliament when he gave a statement to the House on his controversial letter to Hara in which he described her as arrogant and biased towards the opposition.

"No issue of impeachment of the Speaker can be raised and has never been raised on the government side," said Nankhumwa.

His statement however fell short of an apology to the Speaker as demanded by the opposition after the letter was leaked to social media platforms even before reaching Hara.

However, Nankhumwa said he had one to one talk with the Speaker outside the Business Committee, parliament's political leadership, saying the two agreed on a number of issues going forward but did not disclose the issues they had agreed on.

Speaker Gotani Hara was not in the House when Nankhumwa made the statement, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo was in the chair instead.

Hara also could not rule on whether the National Assembly can proceed to confirm the new Inspector General of police Duncan Mwapasa following a court order stopping parliament from making such determination.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

