Sudan: Cabinet Hails SUNA Performance

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers praises Thursday the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) for its news and media coverage of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in Newyork and the Prime Minister's visit to France.

The Cabinet also appreciated SUNA role in reflecting the visits and activities of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, and the Foreign Minister, Asma Abdalla, by the media and press, affirming the importance of the participation of the different media institution in the Prime Minister's visits abroad.

The Council of Ministers also gave directives for giving due concern to the issues of the Sudanese communities abroad.

