Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Norwegian Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt.Gen. Abdul-Fatah Al-Burhan, commended the positive stances of Norway in supporting Sudan.

This came when Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan received in thhe Republican Palace Thursday the visiting Norwegian special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, who stated in a press statement that the meeting covered a number of issues of mutual concern, the historical relations between the two countries and means for strengthening them further them in the future.

The Norwegian envoy outlined that his country will remain a sincere partner for Sudan, adding that the meeting tackled the importance of reaching comprehensive peace in the country.

He expressed his country's support to the dialogue led by the government with the armed movements to realize peace in all parts of Sudan, affirming the readiness of Norway to support Sudan to overcome the economic challenges facing it.

He said that there are a lot of common grounds between Norway and Sudan through which the two countries can cooperate.

He expressed his delight over the firm commitment of the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council to the principles of the revolution and the process of democratic transformation.