Sudan: Nimat Appointed Chief Justice and Taj Al Sir As Attorney General

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council Thursday issued a decree on appointment of Neimat Abdallah Mohamed Al-Khair, as Chief Justice and Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir as the Attorney General.

The spokesman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed AL-Fekki Suleiman, explained that the decision on appointment of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General was based on the constitutional document after its tabling at the Ministry of Justice and its publishing in the official Gazette.

Meanwhile, he said that the Chief Justice and the Attorney General would embark on forming councils according to certain criteria to perform their duties and to choose the Judiciary Council within specific timeframe.

They will also carry out their tasks in seeing the cases of corruption and other issues.