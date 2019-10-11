Sudan: Nimat Appointed Chief Justice and Taj Al Sir As Attorney General

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Sudan uprising poster
10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council Thursday issued a decree on appointment of Neimat Abdallah Mohamed Al-Khair, as Chief Justice and Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir as the Attorney General.

The spokesman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed AL-Fekki Suleiman, explained that the decision on appointment of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General was based on the constitutional document after its tabling at the Ministry of Justice and its publishing in the official Gazette.

Meanwhile, he said that the Chief Justice and the Attorney General would embark on forming councils according to certain criteria to perform their duties and to choose the Judiciary Council within specific timeframe.

They will also carry out their tasks in seeing the cases of corruption and other issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
Sudan Appoints First Woman Chief Justice
Renewed Call for More Key Roles for Sudan Women
First Christian Appointed Into Sudan Ruling Council
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.