Sudan: Inflation Rate Stabilizes Despite Price Rising in Housing Group

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Inflation rate in Sudan for the month of September stabilized at 53.35%. According to the press release issued Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), there is a decline in the food and beverage group due to the decline in meat prices although the increase in the housing group. Inflation rate in urban areas for the month of September was 51.4% comparing to 50.93% in August. The rate of inflation in rural areas for the month of September was 54.98% compared to 54.62% in August. In the states, the rate of inflation in consumer and service goods increased in September in nine states, while it declined in six states. Inflation stabilized in three states: Khartoum, East Darfur and Blue Nile. While inflation rate increased in South Darfur, the lowest level of decline was recorded in Central Darfur State and the highest inflation rate was witnessed in the Northern State. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.