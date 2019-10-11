Sudan: Inflation Rate Stabilizes Despite Price Rising in Housing Group

Khartoum — Inflation rate in Sudan for the month of September stabilized at 53.35%. According to the press release issued Thursday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), there is a decline in the food and beverage group due to the decline in meat prices although the increase in the housing group. Inflation rate in urban areas for the month of September was 51.4% comparing to 50.93% in August. The rate of inflation in rural areas for the month of September was 54.98% compared to 54.62% in August. In the states, the rate of inflation in consumer and service goods increased in September in nine states, while it declined in six states. Inflation stabilized in three states: Khartoum, East Darfur and Blue Nile. While inflation rate increased in South Darfur, the lowest level of decline was recorded in Central Darfur State and the highest inflation rate was witnessed in the Northern State. BH/BH