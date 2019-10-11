Sudan: Daglo's Meetings With Envoys Favor Peace - Politician

Politicians have praised member of Sovereign Council and Commander of Rapid Support Forces Lt(Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's genuine and tireless efforts for realization of peace.

Head of Sudan Future Party Mahmoud Idris Tarab told SUNA that the meetings conducted by Daglo with UN envoys, African Union, UN undersecretary for peace keeping operations and the Qatari foreign minister Mutlag Al Gahtani during last week represented genuine efforts for realization of peace.

Tarab hoped that upcoming peace negotiations suggested to kick off in Juba town on 10th of October would result in maintaining sustainable peace in the country.

For his part Head of Patriotic Liberals independents party, Othman Ibrahim Al Tawil affirmed that peace option has become strategic option for all Sudanese people particularly after the departure the former regime and the success of the revolution.

Chairman of AL Ghad Democratic Party Nur el Dein Abdel Ghafar said the meetings of envoys with Daglo affirmed that international community concerns on peace in Sudan.