Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopia's President Abiy Ahmed has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, primarily for his groundbreaking work on the peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea after a decades-long standoff between the two East African neighbours.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability