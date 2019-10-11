Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Photo: Twitter / Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
11 October 2019
allAfrica.com

Ethiopia's President Abiy Ahmed has won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, primarily for his groundbreaking work on the peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea after a decades-long standoff between the two East African neighbours.

Read the full announcement.

