Kenya: Likoni Ferry Tragedy - Govt Says Retrieval of Car, Bodies to End Today

The process of retrieving the vehicle that slipped off a ferry at the Likoni channel crossing and sunk into the Indian Ocean with a woman and her daughter will end today, the government has said.

The multi-agency team failed suspend the operation Thursday evening because of strong currents underwater.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna while addressing the media Friday morning said they are hopeful the vehicle will be retrieved today.

He also said the ferry services will continue as usual, but will only avoid the spot where retrieval of the vehicle is ongoing.

"We are hopeful that the whole process will come to an end by the end of today," said Mr Oguna.