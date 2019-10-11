Namibia: National Outdoor Hockey League Raises Eyebrows

Windhoek — Currently in its sixth week, opposing clubs in the Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Hockey League, especially in the men's division, have showcased some exciting hockey this season.

As a result, the men's league table looks tight as teams play with cards close to their chests. It remains uncertain as to which side will emerge victorious come the last whistle of the league.

On the other hand, the women's division looks done and dusted as Saints keep a resounding lead at the top of the table, but all eyes are on the Bank Windhoek Men's Premier League.

Men's Premier League

As it stands, defending champions Saints, who are on top of the Men's Premier League with a total of 14 points, got a shocker last week when they were held to a one-all draw by a pumped-up Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC).

To Saints, the draw felt like a defeat since Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) sit second on the league table after putting in a great performance last weekend when they defeated Wanderers 6:1. The result means that only two points separate the top two teams on the league table.

WOBSC are currently third with also a two-point deficit compared to DTS. At the moment, WOBSC's scoring has been decent thus far as they top the chats with a total of 18 goals scored, but their only weakness is in defence which has saw them leak a total of ten goals.

Further down the table, fourth spot to be precise, University of Namibia (Unam) and Wanderers are both seated on the same spot on eight points respectively. Besides X Team, who are rooted to the bottom of the league table after losing all their ties to date, the top five teams in the Bank Windhoek Men's Premier League are only separated by a mere six points.

Women's Premier League

Saints are currently dominating the Bank Windhoek Women's Premier League with a comfortable 18 points lead at the top without any threats below. It remains to be seen if any of the other clubs will still be able to catch up with Saints, taking into account that two-thirds of all fixtures have been completed in this league. Also, Saints have accumulated a commanding 21-goal difference - in a better position to retain the title once again.

Unam and WOBSC are both second on the log with seven points each and this certainly seems to be the only spot the two teams will try to contest for this season. Wanderers and DTS round off the table as they occupy the last two remaining places with DTS sitting on nought points compared to Wanderers who have amassed four points.

The seventh week of the National Outdoor Hockey League will take place on Wednesday, 9, Friday 11 and Saturday, 12 October at the Windhoek High School hockey turfs in Windhoek. The stage is set as teams promise to give it their all until the last whistle.