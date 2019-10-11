Zimbabwe: RTG Launches Heritage Expeditions Africa

Hotel chain Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) recently formed its domestic tour operations arm, Heritage Expeditions Africa, as it looks to expand its footprint in the tourism sector.

Heritage specialises in providing packages covering adventure, wildlife, historical and cultural experiences for both domestic and international tourists.

Heritage general manager Tinashe Kuvheya told journalists during a media tour yesterday that the company is now operational in both Harare and Victoria Falls.

"We have activities in various locations. We have activities at Rainbow Towers. We have an adventure park and we are fully operational in the Victoria Falls. At the present moment we are housed in Harare and in the Victoria Falls and we do both outbound and inbound tours," Kuvheya said.

Heritage offers city tours, as well as tour packages covering Victoria Falls, Hwange, Easter Highlands, Kariba, Matobo, Masvingo, Mana Pools and Gonarezhou as meetings, incentives, conventions and events (MICE).

The Harare packages include the inner city tour, Mukuvisi Woodlands, Mbare Township, Haka Game Park, Lion and Cheetah Park, Mbizi Game Park, Domboshava Caves and Epworth Balancing Rocks.

The highlights of the inner city tour include the Kopje Skyline view, historical buildings along Robert Mugabe Road, National Railways of Zimbabwe, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, National Art Gallery, Africa Unity Square and National Botanical Gardens.

Heritage has an adventure park located at Rainbow Towers Hotel, which offers various activities, including an adult dual zipline, as well as a zipline for kids, abseiling and climbing from a 10-metre drop, paintball shooting, high beam and crocodile bridge challenge and beach volleyball.

Kuvheya said the company will add more activities including a water slide and a bar area to make the visit to the adventure park a family experience which caters for both adults and children.

RTG chief executive Tendai Madziwanyika said the adventure park will fill in a gap in the market."We have opened the Heritage Adventure Park at the Rainbow Towers Hotel and Conference Centre. It is the first zipline attached to a hotel building in Zimbabwe. This activity is normally found in resort destinations, but we saw an opportunity to optimise the vast space the Rainbow Towers and Conference Centre sits on. There was a gap in the market for a facility that offers team building activities," Madziwanyika said. "The Heritage Adventure Park is an ideal destination for families seeking some high adrenaline leisure experience in an accessible location in the heart of the city."

The hoteling group has also been in the process of upgrading its various products countrywide.The group has a property portfolio, including Rainbow Towers and New Ambassador Hotel in Harare, Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre, Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel and A'Zambezi River Lodge also in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

RTG plans to refurbish its entire product portfolio by mid-2020.