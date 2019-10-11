Africa: South Africa's Jacob Zuma to Stand Trial for Corruption

The former South African president has been denied a stay of prosecution to prevent him from being charged in a graft case. He faces 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to have a corruption case against him dropped, which he claims is politically motivated. A court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday denied Zuma a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma, who was in office from 2009-2018, has been accused of taking bribes from French defense company Thales in the 1990s.

The trial is scheduled to being on October 15.

ng/sms (Reuters, AFP)