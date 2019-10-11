Liberia: VP Taylor Boosts Campaign to Save Liberia's Forest

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, has expressed strong willingness to closely work with Green Gold Liberia, a company involved in turning agricultural and forest residue into fire coal in the fight against climate change.

Speaking Wednesday, October 9,2019, when she toured the production facility of the Company, based in the VOA Community in Brewerville, Montserrado County, VP Howard-Taylor also hailed the Company for the current level of production activities which she believes create employment opportunities for young people.

"This innovative idea by Green Gold buttresses President George M. Weah's Development Agenda especially in the areas of job creation and empowerment of the vulnerable, including people living with disabilities", the Liberian Vice President declared during the tour.

According to a release from the Office of the Vice President, the Vice President explained that the processes involved with such innovative idea, create several life-impacting opportunities for Liberians.

She furthered that the project, if sustained, will improve the quality of life through the creation of economic and social interaction by way of using the technology to integrate energy, water and transport.

VP Howard-Taylor thanked the Management of Green Gold Liberia for initiating such meaningful project in Liberia, while pledging to partner with some international organizations to support this endeavor.

As a manifestation of said commitment, the Liberian Vice President has asked some senior staff member of her Office to closely work with the Management of Green Gold Liberia to draw up a blue print for donor assistance to sustain the project.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of the Company, Mr. Morris Dougba, expressed excitement for the visit of the Vice President which he noted was on a short notice.

Mr. Dougba, who took the VP on the guided tour of the production facility of Green Gold Liberia, explained that the Company's technology to produce coal from agricultural residue, otherwise known as fayacoal, a new name developed by the Company, burns longer and is cheaper, smoke-free and eco-friendly.

He revealed that the charcoal industry is worth millions of dollars and, therefore, would require an alternative technology as a consequence.

"There will be a time when trees will no longer be available and its negative effect will be felt throughout the country," the Green Gold General Manager told the Vice President.