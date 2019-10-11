Liberia: President Weah Declares Friday, 'International Day of the Girl Child'

President George Manneh Weah has issued a Proclamation declaring Friday, October 11, 2019 as "International Day of The Girl Child" and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, this year's International Day of the Girl Child will be celebrated under the international theme: " Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable" and the National Theme: Girl Force: Breaking Boundaries and Barriers"

The Proclamation is in consonance with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 66/170 which was adopted December 19, 2011 declaring October 11, to be observed each year as the "International Day of the Girl Child" in recognition of girls' rights and the unique challenges they face around the world.

The Proclamation calls on local and international organizations, particularly UNICEF and Plan-Liberia, as well as Ministries and agencies of Government to join the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection to plan and execute appropriate programs befitting the occasion.

The Proclamation recalls that, the global community has made significant progress in improving the livelihood of girls through quality secondary and higher education, avoiding child marriage, receiving information and services related to puberty and productive health, as well as admonishing them to be cautious about unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted disease and gender based violence.

Furthermore, the observance of the event is intended to acknowledge the importance of empowerment and investment in girls, which are critical for the eradication of poverty, and the breaking the cycle of discrimination and violence, the release further declared.