Liberia: Togolese Firm Seeks Investment in Liberia

A Togolese construction executive Dossou Sokenou has expressed his entity's readiness to working with the Government of Liberia (GOL) through the National Housing Authority (NHA) to build durable housing units for Liberians.He made the disclosure on Thursday, 10 October while drilling representatives of various foreign and Liberian institutions attending a three-day National Housing Forum currently taking place at the Millennium Guest House and Suits in Oldest Congo Town, a suburb of Monrovia.

Mr. Sokenou, Director of International Development, CENTRO Sa of Togo thanked President George Mannah Weah for creating opportunity for African firms and investors having investment interest in the country to explode them.

According to him, only Africans can build Africa by investing in infrastructural development projects to put the continent on par with developed nations of the world.He said his institution has and continues to explode investment opportunities in African countries like Liberia that has great windows for investments.

He promised to encourage other investors from Togo to take advantage of the investment climate in Liberia by partnering with the National Housing Authority (NHA).Mr. Sokenou confirms that his company besides constructing low income houses, engages in roads construction and consultancy with reference to several projects undertaken in Togo over the years.

He expresses gratitude to the National Housing Authority for the opportunity extended his firm to travel to Monrovia and participate in the National Housing Forum to explode development opportunities in which it can invest specially, infrastructural development.For its parts, PGFM Group International of Benin made a presentation during the forum. According to the company's profile, it is involved in construction, business, and consultancy.

The company takes on the role of main contractor for small to medium size projects and performs projects management services to coordinate specialist trades for industrial and commercial projects.The document notes that the entity began as a general works contractor 2010, and over the years, has undertaken many challenging projects and accumulated skills, know-how and experiences in design and build solutions, project management services, building trades and related engineering works.