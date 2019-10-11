Somalia Summons Kenyan Ambassador to Protest Jubaland Direct Flights

Photo: Evans Habil/Daily Nation
Kenyan Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia Lucas Tumbo attends a media briefing in Nairobi (file photo).
11 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Thursday summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Somalia, Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo, to protest "encroachment of its air".

Tumbo was received by the Somalia State Minister of the Ministry Mr Abdulkadir Ahmed-kheir Abdi, who handed him a protest note against the violation of a Kenyan plane on Somali airspace on October 5, which landed at Kismayo airport without any official permission.

"Somalia strongly protests this violation and will not accept any encroachment on its air, sea and land borders, and calls on Kenya to respond to this breach while its troops stationed in the LowerJuba region are part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)," read a press statement from the Somalia government.

In filing a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the UN's specialised air transport regulator, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) claimed Kenya had violated its airspace after a plane left Nairobi and flew directly to Sayid Mohammed Hassan International Airport, informally known as Kismayu Airport.

"The Federal Government of Somalia sees this action contradicts all principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," added the statement.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

More on This
Kenyan Ambassador to Please Explain Breech of Somali Airspace
Somalia Cries Foul as Kenya Lands Plane at Kismayu Airport
The Deep Side of the Kenya, Somalia Maritime Border Dispute
Kenyatta Fails to Settle Somali Maritime Dispute Out of Court
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.