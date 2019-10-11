Zimbabwe: Doctors Strike - Labour Court Reserves Judgment

11 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

The Labour Court yesterday reserved judgment on the legality of the mass job action by medical doctors who have repeatedly snubbed their employer's plea to return to work.

Mr Doug Coltart who is representing the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) said their main argument in the matter was that doctors were not willingly on strike, but were unable to get to work due to the state of the economy.

"Doctors were not able to get to work and cannot afford basic needs, this does not amount to a job action," said Mr Coltart.

"We also argued that the Labour Act does not apply to doctors because they are governed by the Health Services Act. Doctors face imminent threat to their health and safety because they don't have enough money to pay for their health insurance."

Justices Lawrence Murasi and Rodgers Manyangaidze presided.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.