Nigeria: Woman Searches for Mother in Nigeria for 36 Years

11 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A Liberian woman named Ms. Bindu Ansumana Kromah is in search of her mother, who is believed to be in Nigeria, a dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Abuja said.

Her mother's name is Madam Marie Gbor Toweh, a daughter of the late Paramount Chief Johnny Gbloluzue Toweh of Toweh Town, Nimba County, and the late Mamah Paylah of Kpatuah Town, Nimba County.

At present, according to the dispatch, Ms. Kromah, who also hails from Tappita, Nimba County, resides in Montserrado County, Liberia.

She recalls that her mother left Liberia in September 1983 with her husband, a Nigerian national only known as Bassey, hailing from Cross Rivers State. She says since her mother and Bassey left up till present nothing has been heard of her, including the husband and children named Chidi and Charity.

Ms. Kromah says she has been living with this emptiness since the age of 12 years. Several attempts to locate her mother and her siblings have yielded no fruit. Therefore, anyone with reliable information about the whereabouts of Mrs. Toweh should please inform the embassy at any of the following contacts:

Mrs. Beatrice Sherman: Counselor/Consul, Tel.+2347062668994; Email: [email protected], Nat Bayjay Minister Counselor/Press and Public Affairs, Tel.+2348130748979; Email: [email protected] Also, you can send any useful information to the embassy's official email ([email protected]) or drop an inbox message.

