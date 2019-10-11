Sudan: Finance Minister takes part in annual meetings of WB and IMF

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi is to lead Sudan's high-level delegation participating in the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB), which is annually hosted by Washington, the US capital during 14th and 20th of current October.

The annual meetings will be attended by central bank governors, finance and development ministers, parliamentarians, private sector managers, representatives of civil society organizations and academics from around the world. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning is expected to meet with a number of officials on the sidelines of the WB and IMF meetings The meetings aim at discussing issues of global concern, including prospects for the global economy, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

The Boards of Governors of the IMF and the World Bank normally meet once a year to discuss the work of both institutions. The annual meetings are usually chaired by one of the Governors of the IMF and the World Bank, with the presidency rotating among the members of both institutions each year. BH/BH

