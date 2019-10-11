Liberia: Speaker, Deputy Blast Independent Legislative Caucus

11 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

-- Say offices received 31.9% and 35.6% cuts

The office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives has blasted some members of the House of Representatives under the banner of the Independent Legislative Caucus (ILC) and has firmly warned the ILC to gather the real facts on issues of concern, "instead of providing fake news to the public."

The Speaker's office said that the Speaker and his Deputy Prince K. Moye remained committed to an earlier agreement with the Executive Branch on salary harmonization across the government.

The head of the Speaker's Political Affairs and Communication Unit, George Watkins, told journalists that Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Deputy Speaker Moye have experienced heroical and unequivocal cuts in their respective compensation lines by 31% and 35.6%.

Watkins spoke on behalf of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Thursday, October 10, during a press conference in the Speaker's conference room. He said the Speaker's office received US$1,221,123 in the 2018/2019 Budget, but in this 2019/2020 Budget, the money has been reduced to US$1,043,265, meaning the sum of US$177, 858 has been harmonized (cut).

As for the office of the Deputy Speaker, Watkins said, it received US$766,381 in the 2018/2019 budget but was reduced to US$722,942 for the current 2019/2020 budget, indicating that US$43,439 has also been harmonized.

"The leadership of the House of Representatives has, therefore, called on colleagues and members to always gather the real facts on issues of concern affecting the Legislature for proper messaging to the public," Mr. Watkins said.

A source in the office of the Speaker, who begged to be anonymous, furthered that the Speaker's gas ration has been reduced by half from US$15,000 to US$7,458 and such reduction affects the staff of 30 persons. The source said such cut also affected the Deputy Speaker.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County District #17 Representative Hanson Kiazolu said the cuts in the Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's budgets are on social spending, including committee hearings, but not their salaries and allowances.

Kiazolu has, therefore, called on the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to disclose the salaries and allowances of members of the 54th Legislature as one of the means to expose the past and current salaries of the members 54th Legislature in continuance to the "harmonization plan."

"Besides our plea to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, we are still investigating as to whether, despite the cut in the Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's budgets, their salaries and benefits have been affected," Rep. Kiazolu said.

The Speaker's and Deputy Speaker's clarifications came against a backdrop of an accusation from the Independent Legislative Caucus, warning that the two leaders of the House of Representatives against hypocrisy in taking advantage of having their own budgets.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.