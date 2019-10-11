Liberia: Education Ministry Commences Validation for Pensioners

11 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

In an effort to validate all recommended pensioners, a team from the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) will travel throughout the country, to fill and sign the C1 Form for the process of retiring those who have reached the age of retirement according to the CSA Standing Order, a release has said.

The purpose of this exercise, according to the release, is to validate those who have been recommended and are actual beneficiaries of the government's retirement benefits.

Meanwhile, the government, being cognizant of the fact that those who have sincerely worked and faithfully contributed their expertise in developing the country's workforce, is bound to honor and have them certificated. These professionals have either worked for at least 25 years or reached the age of 65 years respectively.

The MoE wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to all recommended retirees for their "professional and dedicated services rendered towards improving the education system."

Henceforth, the ministry has called on all County Education Officers (CEOs), District Education Officers (DEOs) and principals of the public schools to cooperate and work with the team for the successful implementation of the exercise.

Validating Schedule Dates for Pensioners are as follow:

No: Time of Validating Venues of Validating Target Counties

1. Oct. 9- 11. From 9:am - 4:Pm Paynesville Joe Bar MOE Central Office, Montserrado and Margibi Co.

2. Oct. 12- 15. From 9:am - 4:Pm Tubmanburg Gbarpolu, Bomi and Grand Cape Mt. Counties

3. Oct. 16- 20 from 9: - 4: pm Buchanan City Grand Bassa, River Cess and Sinoe

4. Oct. 21 - 25. From 9:am - 4:pm Gbarnga City Lofa, Bong, and Nimba counties

5. Oct. 26 - 30. From 9:am -4:pm Zwedru Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee and Grand Gedeh Counties.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Education
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Liberia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.